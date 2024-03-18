RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


AAP leader Satyendar Jain surrenders at Tihar Jail
March 18, 2024  19:05
image
Former Delhi health minister and Aam Aadmi Party leader Satyendar Jain returned to Tihar Jail on Monday, hours after the Supreme Court dismissed his regular bail plea in a money laundering case. 

"Jain arrived at Tihar jail in the evening. The formal procedure of lodging him in the prison is on," a jail official said. 

Jain left his Saraswati Vihar residence in northwest Delhi around 6 pm to surrender at the jail. 

The top court rejected an oral request by Jain's counsel to allow him to surrender in a week's time. 

The SC had on January 17 reserved its verdict on his regular bail plea. 

The top court had granted interim bail to Jain on May 26, 2023 on medical grounds, and it was extended from time to time. 

Jain has moved the apex court challenging the April 6, 2023 order of the Delhi high court dismissing his regular bail application in the case.  -- PTI
