RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 cubs born to cheetah Gamini at Kuno park, not 5: Minister
March 18, 2024  12:36
image
African cheetah 'Gamini' has given birth to six cubs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur district, and not five as reported previously, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said on Monday. 

 On March 10, Yadav shared the information that the five-year-old South African cheetah gave birth to five cubs at the Kuno National Park (KNP). In a post on his official X account on Monday morning, Yadav said, "Gamini's legacy leaps forward! There is no end to joy: It is not five, but six cubs! A week after the news of five cubs born to Gamini, it is now confirmed that Gamini, the South African cheetah mother, has given birth to six cubs, a record of sorts for a first-time mother." 

 The minister also shared the visuals of cheetah Gamini's six cubs.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ashok Chavan reacts on Rahul's 'Maha leader cried in front of Sonia' remark
Ashok Chavan reacts on Rahul's 'Maha leader cried in front of Sonia' remark

Rahul Gandhi claimed a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn't want to go to jail".

'New Covid surge is a seasonal wave but spreads faster'
'New Covid surge is a seasonal wave but spreads faster'

'Seek medical help if after five days of the first symptom the fever has not subsided.'

In Pictures - New Gujarat Titans skipper Gill joins team
In Pictures - New Gujarat Titans skipper Gill joins team

Gill will look to emulate former Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya in leading the team to the final and lift the trophy for a second time.

New scheme for EVs may put global majors in fast lane
New scheme for EVs may put global majors in fast lane

The new scheme, promoting manufacturing of electric vehicles (EVs) by global majors, will give a fillip to companies like Tesla and its upstart rival Vinfast, both of whom have lobbied for lower import duties from the Centre. While...

Captain Mandhana revels in RCB's 'amazing' WPL triumph
Captain Mandhana revels in RCB's 'amazing' WPL triumph

RCB's spirited women's team has managed to achieve what their men's team could not do over 16 years.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances