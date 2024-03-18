RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


20 injured in stampede for ladoos at UP temple
March 18, 2024  10:20
Over 20 people were injured when the railing of a staircase broke at the Radha Rani temple in Barsana which was brimming with devotees, the temple priest said on Monday. 

 The incident took place on Sunday evening when devotees were waiting for several hours for the doors of the temple to open.

 A pre-holi celebration was organised at the temple and a huge number of devotees had flocked to the temple when the railing collapsed, according to the temple priest. 

 Dr. Manoj Vashishtha, in-charge of Barsana's Community Health Centre, said 22 people were brought to the centre after the incident and most of them have suffered fractures.

 District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh said the injured were provided immediate treatment. The crowd was subsequently controlled and the devotees were facilitated in having a darshan. According to eyewitnesses, a large number of devotees were trying to get hold of 'ladoos' being distributed as part of the celebration at the temple when the incident took place. PTI
