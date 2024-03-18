RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


15% water cut in Mumbai tomorrow due to inadequate water in Pise dam
March 18, 2024  20:23
File image
The civic body announced a 15 percent water cut in Mumbai on Tuesday due to lack of water in a dam following repair works. 

In a release issued on Monday evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said the 15 percent water cut for the 24-hour period is in addition to the 5 percent water cut in force till April 24 due to pre-monsoon maintenance work at the Bhandup complex. 

The release said there is inadequate water stock in the dam in Pise in Thane district, some 60 kilometres from the metropolis. As per the release, the water supply to the city will be restored once the Pise dam receives water from Bhatsa reservoir 48 kilometres away. 

"A rubber bladder of one of the 32 gates of the Pise dam malfunctioned, resulting in water leakage from it on December 16. To repair the bladder, the dam's water level had to be brought down to 31 metres, for which water supply from Bhatsa reservoir was regulated," it said. 

"The rubber bladder has been repaired, but the dam level is not adequate for pumping of water to Mumbai via the treatment plant in Panjarpole. Water from Bhatsa reservoir has been released, but as it is 48 kilometres away from the (Pise) dam, it is expected to take time for the water to reach and bring it to adequate levels," the release added. -- PTI
