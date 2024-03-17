RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Youtuber Elvish Yadav held over snake venom case
March 17, 2024  17:32
Noida police arrest YouTuber Elvish Yadav (right)/ANI on X
Youtuber Elvish Yadav was arrested on Sunday by the Noida police in connection with a probe into the suspected use of snake venom as a recreational drug at a party in Noida, officials said. 

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on November 3 last year. 

The five other accused were arrested but are currently out on bail, the officials said. 

The case was lodged under provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and for criminal conspiracy under section 120B of the Indian Penal Code, they said. 

The case was later shifted from Sector 49 to Sector 20 police station for investigation. 

"The accused has been arrested by a team of Sector 20 police station which was investigating the case," additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said. 

Yadav, a winner of reality show Bigg Boss OTT, has refuted the charges of involvement in the case and has been questioned by the police in the past. 

A sub-inspector, who was also the incharge of the local Sector 49 police station where the FIR was registered, was shunted. -- PTI
