RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Yatras to highlight public issues: Rahul at INDIA rally
March 17, 2024  22:48
image
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday said he was compelled to launch his Bharat Jodo yatras to highlight rising unemployment, inflation and hatred in society. 

Addressing the opposition INDIA bloc rally at Mumbai's Shivaji Park after the conclusion of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi won't be able to win the Lok Sabha elections without "EVMs, ED, CBI and Income Tax'. 

"Modi is a 'mask' who works for a 'shakti' (power). He is a shallow man who doesn't have a 56-inch chest," Gandhi said. 

The former Congress president alleged that PM Modi had a "monopoly over corruption'. 

"Do you think the Shiv Sena and NCP people split and joined the ruling alliance just like that," he asked. 

While Eknath Shinde led a split in the Shiv Sena in 2022 and aligned with the BJP to become the Maharashtra chief minister, Ajit Pawar triggered a similar upheaval in the Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party last year. 

Gandhi also claimed that a leader from Maharashtra cried in front of his mother Sonia Gandhi, saying he felt ashamed that he could not "fight this power any more and didn't want to go to jail'. 

He claimed Modi can't win elections "without EVMs (electronic voting machines)'. 

"We asked the Election Commission of India to count the VVPAT (Voter Verified Paper Audit Trail) also. But our demand hasn't been accepted," he said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Arunachal, Sikkim assembly poll counting date changed to June 2
Arunachal, Sikkim assembly poll counting date changed to June 2

The decision was taken because the term of the two Assemblies is till June 2, which means elections have to be wrapped up on or before that date, said the EC, in a press release.

WPL Final PIX: RCB are the CHAMPIONS!
WPL Final PIX: RCB are the CHAMPIONS!

IMAGES from the WPL final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday

Snake venom case: Youtuber Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day jail
Snake venom case: Youtuber Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day jail

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on November 3 last year.

Days after Modi's visit, Chinese military reiterates claim over Arunachal
Days after Modi's visit, Chinese military reiterates claim over Arunachal

Zhang made the remarks in response to India's enhancement of its military readiness through the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a report posted on the Chinese defence ministry's website on Friday.

Chelsea claw back to reach FA Cup semis
Chelsea claw back to reach FA Cup semis

Chelsea had looked in full control at halftime after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances