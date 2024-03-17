RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


U'khand ex-minister Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law quits Congress
March 17, 2024  17:52
Uttarakhand forest minister Harak Singh Rawat/ANI Photo
Former Uttarakhand forest minister Harak Singh Rawat's daughter-in-law Anukriti Gusain has quit the Congress citing personal reasons.

In a letter addressed to the state Congress president, Gusain on Saturday said she was resigning from the primary membership of the party for personal reasons.

A former beauty pageant winner, Gusain had unsuccessfully contested the 2022 assembly polls from Lansdowne constituency on a Congress ticket soon after joining the party.

Gusain had won the Femina Miss India Grand International title in 2017.  

The development comes close on the heels of severe indictment of her father-in-law by the Supreme Court in connection with the illegal felling of trees and constructions carried out during his tenure as forest minister in the Corbet Tiger Reserve.

Harak Singh Rawat was dropped from Pushkar Singh Dhami's cabinet and expelled from the BJP ahead of the 2022 assembly polls for anti-party activities. -- PTI
