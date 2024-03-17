RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two prisoners in UP's Saharanpur district jail die of cardiac arrest
March 17, 2024  21:37
image
Two prisoners lodged in Saharanpur district jail died on Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest, a jail official said. 

The two deceased were Mainpal Singh (54), a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, serving a six-year jail term in a rape case and Hasan (30) from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a convict in a theft case, superintendent of Saharanpur district jail Amita Dubey said. 

Singh was handed the jail term by a court in Haridwar after which he was transferred to Saharanpur district jail. 

Dubey said both of them suffered a heart attack on Saturday and were admitted to the district hospital. 

They died on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the jail official said. The bodies would be handed over to their families after post-mortem. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

WPL Final PIX: 114-run chase! RCB look to seal title
WPL Final PIX: 114-run chase! RCB look to seal title

IMAGES from the WPL final between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore on Sunday

Snake venom case: Youtuber Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day jail
Snake venom case: Youtuber Elvish Yadav sent to 14-day jail

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on November 3 last year.

Days after Modi's visit, Chinese military reiterates claim over Arunachal
Days after Modi's visit, Chinese military reiterates claim over Arunachal

Zhang made the remarks in response to India's enhancement of its military readiness through the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a report posted on the Chinese defence ministry's website on Friday.

Chelsea claw back to reach FA Cup semis
Chelsea claw back to reach FA Cup semis

Chelsea had looked in full control at halftime after goals from Marc Cucurella and Cole Palmer

'The wait is over....' Gujarat Titans declare!
'The wait is over....' Gujarat Titans declare!

Gujarat Titans fans were treated to a glimpse of the team's latest gear.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances