Two prisoners in UP's Saharanpur district jail die of cardiac arrest





The two deceased were Mainpal Singh (54), a resident of Haridwar in Uttarakhand, serving a six-year jail term in a rape case and Hasan (30) from Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, a convict in a theft case, superintendent of Saharanpur district jail Amita Dubey said.





Singh was handed the jail term by a court in Haridwar after which he was transferred to Saharanpur district jail.





Dubey said both of them suffered a heart attack on Saturday and were admitted to the district hospital.





They died on Sunday while undergoing treatment, the jail official said. The bodies would be handed over to their families after post-mortem. -- PTI

