TN police's flying squad seize Rs 3 lakh in Erode
March 17, 2024  15:00
A flying squad team on Sunday morning seized Rs 3 lakh cash from a person in this district, officials said.

With the Election Commission of India announcing the poll dates for the 18th Lok Sabha elections on Saturday, the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect immediately.

The Erode district collector and returning officer, Raja Gopal Sunkara, has formed flying squads. 

The officials, who were checking vehicles at Vettu Kattu Valasu area this morning, stopped a motorcyclist and found Rs 3 lakh cash with him. 

As there was no proper documents for the amount, the officials seized the money and registered a case against the person identified as Vadivelu of Erode district.

Similarly, at the railway station here, the flying squad team found two merchants having a bundle containing clothes and no proper documents for the purchase of the same. The team seized the clothes. 

Later, the merchants submitted the bills, officials said. -- PTI
