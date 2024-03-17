RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Siddhu Moosewala's parents welcome baby boy
March 17, 2024  11:57
Sidhu Moosewala
Sidhu Moosewala
Parents of the late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, Balkaur Singh, and Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on Sunday, almost two years after the singer was killed in Punjab.  

Moosewala's father posted on his Facebook official page, saying they were blessed with the younger brother of Moosewala.  

"With the blessings of millions of souls who love Shubhdeep, the Almighty has put Shubh's younger brother in our lap. With the blessings of Waheguru, the family is healthy and thankful to all the well-wishers for their immense love," Balkaur Singh posted on Facebook.  

Earlier, Balkaur Singh had denied the reports of his wife's pregnancy at the age of 58, and even requested everyone not to believe rumours.  

"We are thankful to Sidhu's fans who are concerned about our family. But we plead that there are so many rumours going around about the family, that they are not to be believed. Whatever news, the family will share with you all," his post shared on Facebook read.  

According to media reports, Moosewala's mother underwent vitro-fertilisation therapy to conceive the baby.  

Sidhu Moosewala, 28, was shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Mansa. 

The Punjabi singer was shot at point-blank range and declared dead on arrival at the Mansa Civil Hospital. -- ANI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'?
IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'?

Ishan Kishan left everyone in splits with his comical impersonation of Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

BJP resorts to cartoon campaign against Cong LS candidates in Chhattisgarh
BJP resorts to cartoon campaign against Cong LS candidates in Chhattisgarh

While the BJP said it has only portrayed some incidents, which happened during the previous Congress regime through the cartoons which are not meant to hurt anyone, the grand old party accused it of releasing such illustrations out of...

How parties use WhatsApp as go to campaign medium
How parties use WhatsApp as go to campaign medium

In the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, political parties are extensively using social media to propagate their achievements and seek support from voters.

New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement
New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement

Rakul Preet makes a heartstopping entry in a thigh-high slit skirt designed by Ritika Mirchandani.

ED issues 2 summons to Kejriwal, registers new case
ED issues 2 summons to Kejriwal, registers new case

The Enforcement Directorate has issued two summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to appear for questioning on March 18 and 21, official sources said Sunday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances