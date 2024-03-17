RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Pune ISIS case: NIA attaches assets of 11 accused
March 17, 2024  18:39
The National Investigation Agency has attached four immovable properties of 11 accused as 'proceeds of terrorism' in the ISIS module case in Pune being used for IED fabrication and its training and planning of terrorist acts.  

The attached properties in Kondhwa, Pune (Maharashtra), are linked with 11 accused persons, including three absconders, said the NIA on Sunday.  

As per the agency, it is a move forward on the NIA's mandate to dismantle the global terror outfits' network in the country, and "the four properties were being used for IED fabrication and its training and planning of terrorist acts."  

The NIA has already charged all 11 in the case.  Attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the properties are residential houses and flats linked with accused Mohammed Imran Khan, Mohammed Yunus Saki, Mohammed Shahnawaz Alam, Md. Rizwan Ali, Kadir Dastagir Pathan, Simab Kazi, Zulfikar Ali Barodawala, Abdullah Faiyaz Shaikh, Talha Liyakat Khan, Shamil Nachan and Aakif Nachan. -- ANI
