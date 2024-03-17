RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


PIA cabin crew travels to Toronto without passport; fined 200 dollars
March 17, 2024  22:23
A cabin crew working with Pakistan International Airlines flew from Islamabad to Toronto without her passport, prompting the Canadian authorities to slap a fine of 200 dollars on her, according to a media report on Sunday. 

The incident happened on March 15 after she forgot to carry her passport while on duty on flight PK-781, bound for Toronto, and had to board the plane on the general declaration documents, Geo News reported. 

"An air hostess of the PIA travelled from Islamabad to Toronto without a passport. She was fined by the Canadian authorities 200 Canadian dollars (approximately PKR 42,000) after the negligence was discovered once the flight landed," the report said. 

Responding to the matter, the PIA confirmed the incident and that a fine was slapped on the cabin crew who travelled without her passport. 

The spokesman for the national flag carrier, while keeping the flight attendant's identity secret, said that she had left her passport at Karachi airport, according to the report. -- PTI
