Music Academy names Carnatic musician TM Krishna for Sangita Kalanidhi award
March 17, 2024  20:44
image
The Music Academy on Sunday named renowned Carnatic musician TM Krishna for the coveted Sangita Kalanidhi award, lauding him for using music as a tool for social reform. 

The executive committee of the Music Academy, Madras at its meeting here on Sunday decided to confer its Annual Awards on artistes including Krishna, Professor Parassala Ravi, Geetha Raja and Thiruvaiyyaru brothers. President of The Music Academy, N Murali in a press release said Krishna has used music as a tool for social reform. 

"A writer with analytical books on music to his credit, Krishna has received several awards for his music, his writing and his championing of social causes." 

The musicologist award will go to Margaret Bastin, the Principal of St Joseph's Arts and Science College for Women. 

Her presentations on Thevaram (Shaivite scriptures) and the works of Vallalar Ramalinga Swamigal (reformist Tamil saint) and ancient Tamil music are widely popular. In the music category, Professor Parassala Ravi (V Raveendran Nair) and Geetha Raja will be conferred the Sangita Kala Acharya award. 

Thiruvaiyaaru brothers -- S Narasimhan and S Venkatesan -- and H K Narasimhamurthy have been named for the TTK Award under the same music category. 

Professor Ravi has taught at several music colleges in Kerala and has authored books on mridangam. Geetha Raja is actively involved in teaching devotional music. -- PTI
