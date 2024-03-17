Mega INDIA rally today as Rahul's yatra ends

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will undertake a 'Nyay Sankalp Padyatra' from Mani Bhavan to August Kranti Maidan in Mumbai on Sunday morning.



On Sunday, the opposition Indian Natinoal Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) will hold a rally in a show of strength.



Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh are scheduled to take part in the event.



Earlier on Saturday, concluded his 63-day-old Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Mumbai by paying tributes to Dr B R Ambedkar at his memorial Chaityabhoomi in central Mumbai and reading the Preamble of the Constitution.



The former Congress president was accompanied by his sister and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.



He paid tributes to Dr Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, and read its preamble.



The yatra, which commenced from strife-torn Manipur on January 14, entered Mumbai from neighbouring Thane on the 63rd day on Saturday. -- PTI

