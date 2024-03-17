RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Lanka nabs 21 more TN fishermen, release sought
March 17, 2024  13:56
File image
File image
The Tamil Nadu unit of Bharatiya Janata Party and the PMK on Sunday flagged the arrest of 21 more fishermen by Sri Lanka and urged the Centre to swiftly secure the release of fishers and their boats. 

Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai and PMK top leader Anbumani Ramadoss said 21 fishermen have been arrested by the island nation. Also, their two boats have been seized. 

The fishermen were arrested on the night of March 16 by Lankan authorities. 

Writing to External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, Annamalai said: "We bring to your kind attention the detention of 21 fishermen from Rameswaram, Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy and 2 fishing boats belonging to these fishermen were also apprehended. We request the intervention of our External affairs ministry to facilitate the early repatriation of the detainees and the release of their fishing boats." 

Annamalai posted a copy of his letter to the minister on 'X'. 

In a post on 'X', Anbumani, also a Rajya Sabha MP, said during the past one week, as many as 58 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and Karaikal (Puducherry) have been arrested by Sri Lanka. 

"During the past two months, more than 80 fishermen have been arrested." -- PTI
