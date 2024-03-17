India, Male review military withdrawal from Maldives





The two sides held the third meeting of the bilateral high-level core group in Male, days after India withdrew the first team of military personnel that was operating an advanced light helicopter in the Indian Ocean archipelago.





The military team has been replaced by civilian technical experts.





The Indian personnel are operating three aviation platforms in the Maldives and New Delhi is now deploying civilian personnel to operate them.





Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu had set March 10 as the deadline for the withdrawal of the first group of Indian military personnel from his country.





"During the meeting, both sides reviewed the ongoing deputation of Indian technical personnel to enable continued operation of Indian aviation platforms that provide humanitarian and medvac (medical evacuation) services to the people of Maldives," the ministry of external affairs said in a statement. -- PTI

