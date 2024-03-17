RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


INDIA bloc to hold rally at Mumbai's Shivaji park today
March 17, 2024  13:29
File image
File image
The INDIA bloc, a coalition of opposition parties formed to take on the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party in the Lok Sabha elections, will hold a rally on Sunday at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said. 

The chief ministers of the opposing alliance will also attend the rally.  

This comes after Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra concluded on Saturday in Mumbai.  

Speaking to ANI, Congress leader Varsha Gaikwad said, "I want to say that our ideology is to unite everybody...At 5:30 pm, a meeting will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park where senior leaders of the INDIA alliance will be present..."  

"The Chief Ministers of (INDIA bloc) will also attend the meeting," she said, adding that, "I expect the rally to be a historic one."  

"Some people want to remove the ideology of Mahatma Gandhi," the Congress leader alleged.  

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said on Saturday that Rahul Gandhi had organised the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to reveal the true state of the nation to the people.

She further added that Rahul Gandhi's 6,700 km Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra has concluded on Sunday.  

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi announced that today (Saturday) marks the culmination of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, adding, "But this is not the end, it is the beginning of the fight for justice!"  

"During the journey, I came to know and understand very closely the terrible injustice and oppression being faced by every class. I am taking with me the small dreams hidden in the hopeful eyes of the countrymen," he posted on X.  -- ANI
