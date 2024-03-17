Haryana CM orders probe into spare parts making factory





Officials said on Sunday that the chief minister has ordered a probe under a sub-divisional magistrate.





Around 40 workers sustained burn injuries following the blast in the manufacturing facility in the industrial area of Dharuhera in Rewari on Saturday, the police said.





Nineteen seriously injured workers had been referred to PGIMS, Rohtak while 10 of the injured are being treated at a trauma centre in Rewari.





Some others are being treated in private hospitals in Rewari and Dharuhera.





One of the injured was discharged late Saturday night.





Manoj Kumar, an injured factory employee, told reporters that the blast took place when several factory workers were on duty.





A doctor at a district hospital in Rewari said preliminary treatment was given to the injured and they were stabilised.





Later, patients with more than 50 percent burns were shifted to PGIMS hospital at Rohtak, he said. -- PTI

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has ordered a magisterial probe into the boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Rewari, which left 40 workers injured.