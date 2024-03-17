RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Foreign students in Guj varsity attacked over namaaz; 2 hospitalised
March 17, 2024  14:36
Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik speaking to media over attack/ANI on X
Ahmedabad police commissioner GS Malik speaking to media over attack/ANI on X
Students hailing from different foreign countries were assaulted allegedly by a group of persons in the Gujarat University hostel in Ahmedabad for offering namaaz in the facility's building, the police said on Sunday. 

Two students -- one from Sri Lanka and another from Tajikistan -- were hospitalised after the incident which took place on Saturday night, they said. 

An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, police commissioner GS Malik said. 

The incident was reported at around 10.50 pm on Saturday when nearly two dozen people barged into the (government-run) Gujarat University's hostel and raised an objection to students from Afghanistan, Uzbekistan and other countries offering namaz in the facility where they stayed, Malik said. 

There are around 300 international students enrolled at the Gujarat University, including from Afghanistan, Tajikistan, Sri Lanka and countries in Africa, he said. 

Nearly 75 of the international students stay in the A-block hostel of the university where the incident occurred, the official said. -- PTI
