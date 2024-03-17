Electoral bonds: BJP tops recipient list, TMC follows





Interestingly, the Trinamool Congress received Rs 1,397 crore through electoral bonds, second largest recipient after BJP, said the EC data.





The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam received Rs 656.5 crore through electoral bonds, including Rs 509 crore from lottery king Santiago Martin's Future Gaming, stated the EC data.





The Congress redeemed a total of Rs 1,334.35 crore through electoral bonds, it said. -- PTI

The Bharatiya Janata Party encashed electoral bonds totalling Rs 6,986.5 crore of which maximum Rs 2,555 crore it received in 2019-20, said Election Commission of India's latest data that was made public on Sunday.