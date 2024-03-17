RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Elections in J-K will be held as per SC direction: BJP leader
March 17, 2024  19:34
BJP general secretary Tarun Chugh/Courtesy Facebook
Bharatiya Janata Party general secretary Tarun Chugh said on Sunday that the assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir will happen according to the Supreme Court's direction.  

"Everybody has faith in the Election Commission. According to the Supreme Court's direction, the elections will happen in Jammu and Kashmir in September," he said.  

Earlier on Sunday, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said that it was shocking but was expected.  

"Shocking, but that is expected. They will have no polls in J&K, and what is even more shocking is that Sonam Wangchuk, who is on fast, wants to have 'district hill status' and they are not even providing that," he said.  

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said on Saturday that the J-K assembly polls will be held after the Lok Sabha elections.  

In an interview with ANI, CEC Kumar said, "We are yet to hold assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. I mentioned in the press conference earlier today that the way for conducting legal elections has opened since December 23. This is March, and there is snowfall in the region, hence the question of holding elections does not arise at this point." -- ANI 
