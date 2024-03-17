ED attack: Shajahan's brother, 2 aides in 5-day CBI custody





Basirhat sub-divisional court sent Alamgir, Sirajul Molla and Mafijul Molla to five-day CBI custody, they said.





The CBI on Saturday arrested Alamgir and the two others following a marathon questioning in connection with the attack.





The agency suspects that these people were allegedly part of the attack on Enforcement Directorate officials and instigated a crowd to target the team when they went to raid the premises of Sheikh.





Incidentally, on Sunday, officers of the CBI issued summons to seven others in Sandeshkhali in connection with the assault of the Enforcement Directorate officers, a source said.





Sandeshkhali, a riverine island around 80 kilometres from Kolkata, has been in the news after local women alleged land-grabbing and sexual abuse by Shajahan Sheikh and his men, who are involved in fish farming and trading.





Sheikh was arrested on February 29 after 55 days on the run following violent protests led by women, alleging sexual atrocities and land grab.





He went missing after a mob attacked the ED team that went to search his house in an alleged ration distribution scam on January 5.





The state CID took over the investigation into the allegations against him.





He was later handed over to the CBI on an order of the Calcutta high court. -- PTI

