RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Draft roadmap for next 5 yrs of new govt: PM to mins
March 17, 2024  19:15
File image
File image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday told ministers to draft a roadmap for the first 100 days and next five years for new government, sources said. 

Chairing a Cabinet meeting in New Delhi this morning, the PM also asked them to meet secretaries and other officials of their respective ministries to discuss how the agenda for the first 100 days and the next five years can be better implemented. 

The meeting took place a day after the Election Commission announced schedule for the Lok Sabha polls 2024. 

The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu. 

The first notification will be issued on March 20 for the first phase of polls on April 19 on 102 seats. 

The nomination process begins for a particular phase with the issuance of the notification. 

Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers had on March 3 had brainstormed over the vision document for "Viksit Bharat: 2047" and a detailed action plan for the next five years. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Draft roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 yrs of new govt: Modi to ministers
Draft roadmap for first 100 days, next 5 yrs of new govt: Modi to ministers

The Cabinet also initiated the process of notifying the dates of the seven-phase parliamentary elections by sending the Election Commission's recommendation to President Droupadi Murmu.

Foreign students in Gujarat varsity attacked over namaaz in hostel; 2 held
Foreign students in Gujarat varsity attacked over namaaz in hostel; 2 held

An FIR was registered against 20-25 people and nine teams of security personnel were formed to conduct a probe into the incident, police commissioner GS Malik said.

Setback for Congress as party's three-time Uttarakhand MLA joins BJP
Setback for Congress as party's three-time Uttarakhand MLA joins BJP

Bhandari, a three-term Congress legislator who was also a minister in the state in the past, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including Union Minister Piyush Goyal and the party's national general secretary Dushyant...

Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in snake venom case
Youtuber Elvish Yadav arrested in snake venom case

Yadav was among six people named in an FIR lodged at Sector 49 police station in Noida on November 3 last year.

LS polls: Haryana seeks 200 more companies of central forces
LS polls: Haryana seeks 200 more companies of central forces

Additionally, the Haryana police and home guard personnel will be deployed for security during the elections, he said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances