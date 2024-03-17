RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Disqualified Congress MLAs threaten to 'expose' Sukhu
March 17, 2024  09:24
image
The six disqualified Congress MLAs in Himachal Pradesh on Saturday said they will file a defamation case against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and threatened to 'expose' him.

In a joint statement, the six disqualified Congress MLAs and three Independent lawmakers said they have decided to file a defamation case against Sukhu and the chief minister will be liable to prove the allegations he has made against them.

The six Congress MLAs, who had abstained from voting on a cut motion and finance bill (Budget) in the assembly, were disqualified for defying a party whip to be present in the House and vote in favour of the government. 

Disqualified Congress MLAs Rajendra Rana, Ravi Thakur, Sudhir Sharma, Inder Dutt Lakhanpal, Chetanya Sharma and Devinder Kumar Bhutto and Independent lawmakers K L Thakur, Hoshiyar Singh and Ashish Sharma said they will tell the public how they were humiliated during the past 14 months and development works in their constituencies stopped.

They alleged that Sukhu has become nervous as power is slipping out of his hands and he is fearful that his 'deeds' will be exposed if he loses power. 

They also said the government shut the doors on unemployed youngsters, the Congress manifesto was thrown into the dustbin and 'favourites' are being rewarded even during an acute financial crisis.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Indian Navy forces 35 Somali pirates to surrender
Indian Navy forces 35 Somali pirates to surrender

In a calibrated operation, the Indian Navy on Saturday 'coerced' 35 Pirates onboard a merchant ship around 1,400 nautical miles from the Indian coast to surrender and ensured the safe evacuation of 17 crew members without any injury,...

Malaika Arora's Spectacular Avatar
Malaika Arora's Spectacular Avatar

Take style cues from Malaika Arora who nails it every time.

7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; courting on June 4
7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; courting on June 4

The elections will begin on April 19 followed by subsequent phases on April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Indebted to MS Dhoni for the rest of my life: Ashwin
Indebted to MS Dhoni for the rest of my life: Ashwin

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a master of out of the box strategies, flung the new ball to R Ashwin in the IPL 2011 final against Royal Challengers Bangalore and the then rookie off-spinner made an impact in the fourth ball itself, dismissing an...

Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open
Novak Djokovic pulls out of Miami Open

World number one Novak Djokovic will not compete in the Miami Open as he tries limit the number of events he plays this year, the 36-year-old Serb said on Saturday.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances