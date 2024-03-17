Dattatreya Hosabale re-elected as RSS general secretary





Hosabale has been serving as the 'Sarkaryavah' since 2021, the RSS said in a post on X.





He has been re-elected to the post for the period from 2024 to 2027, it said.





The annual three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha' of the RSS began on Friday at the Smriti Bhavan complex in Reshimbagh in Nagpur.





The meeting is taking place in Nagpur, the headquarters of the RSS, after six years.





More than 1,500 representatives of various RSS-affiliated organisations are attending the meeting. -- PTI

