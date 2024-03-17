Cop killed in Punjab during raid to nab arms smuggler





The incident occurred in Mansoorpur village, about 66 kilometres from here, and the deceased was identified as Crime Investigation Agency constable Amritpal Singh.





Hoshiarpur senior superintendent of police Surendra Lamba a CIA team was in the village to raid the residence of Sukhwinder Singh.





As the team was entering the house, the suspect opened fire and Constable Amritpal Singh was struck in the chest, Lamba said.





The other team members escaped unharmed but Sukhwinder Singh managed to flee the scene, he said.





Amritpal Singh was initially admitted to the Civil Hospital in Mukerian but given the severity of his injuries, he was referred to a private hospital, where he died, the SSP said.





Efforts are underway to nab Sukhwinder Singh and police are conducting raids on locations suspected to be his hideouts, Lamba added. -- PTI

