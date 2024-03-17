RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


CBI arrests 3, including Shajahan Sheikh's brother in ED attack case
March 17, 2024  12:45
TMC strongman Shahajahan Sheikh in CBI custody/File image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested three more accused in the Sandeshkhali ED assault case, sources said. 

The accused have been identified as Mafujar Molla, Sirajul Molla and Sheikh Alomgir.  

CBI has arrested total six person in the case as of now and investigations is underway.  

Earlier, on March 11, amid the ongoing investigation into the attack on Enforcement Directorate officers at Sandeshkhali, West Bengal, the Central Bureau of Investigation made three arrests.  

The arrested individuals were identified as Didar Baksh Molla, Faruk Akunji and Jiaudddin Molla (Panchayat Pradhan of Sarberia Panchayat).

These arrests come as a crucial advancement in the case, shedding light on the intricate web surrounding the incident.  

The arrested individuals are believed to be associates of expelled TMC leader Shahajahan Sheikh, who was apprehended earlier in connection with the same case.  

On March 11, the Supreme Court also refused to interfere with the Calcutta high court's order directing a CBI probe in the Sandeshkhali matter pertaining to the attack on ED officials. -- PTI 
