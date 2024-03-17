RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bangladeshi couple arrested for illegal stay in Navi Mumbai
March 17, 2024  13:16
image
The Navi Mumbai police have arrested a Bangladeshi couple for allegedly staying in India illegally, an official said on Sunday. 

Based on a tip-off, a team from Turbhe police station raided a room in the Rathi-Bangalipada locality late on Saturday night and nabbed the couple, an official said. 

Anarul Ashraf Sardar (34) and his wife Mithu Anarul (27) have been arrested under the Passport (Entry into India) Act and the Foreigners Act, he said. 

The couple did not possess any documents for their entry into India and their stay in the country, the official said, adding that further probe is underway. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

IPL: Can Travis Head get Sunrisers back to the top?
IPL: Can Travis Head get Sunrisers back to the top?

Travis Head last played in the IPL in 2017 for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement
New Bride Rakul Makes A Daring Statement

Rakul Preet makes a heartstopping entry in a thigh-high slit skirt designed by Ritika Mirchandani.

Factors that will guide the markets this week
Factors that will guide the markets this week

Stock markets would take cues from the biggest event of the week -- the US Fed interest rate decision, besides tracking the trends in global markets and trading activity of foreign investors, analysts said. Last week, a heavy decline in...

Lok Sabha polls: World's largest peacetime movement of men and machine
Lok Sabha polls: World's largest peacetime movement of men and machine

Around 1.5 crore polling and security personnel, about 55 lakh EVMs and four lakh vehicles will be deployed for the polls, according to the poll authority.

IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'
IPL 2024: Meet Mumbai Indians' new 'Malinga'

Ishan Kishan left everyone in splits with his comical impersonation of Mumbai Indians' bowling coach Lasith Malinga.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances