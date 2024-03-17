RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Arunachal inherent part of China: Chinese military
March 17, 2024  19:57
PM Narendra Modi inaugurates Sela tunnel in Itanagar, March 9, 2024/ANI Photo
The Chinese military has reiterated its claim over Arunachal Pradesh, calling the area an "inherent part of China's territory", days after India rejected Beijing's objection to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the state. 

The Chinese defence ministry spokesman Senior Colonel Zhang Xiaogang said that the southern part of Xizang (the Chinese name for Tibet) is an inherent part of China's territory, and Beijing "never acknowledges and firmly opposes" the "so-called Arunachal Pradesh illegally established by India', official media in Beijing reported. 

Zhang made the remarks in response to India's enhancement of its military readiness through the Sela Tunnel in Arunachal Pradesh, according to a report posted on the Chinese defence ministry's website on Friday. 

China, which claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, routinely objects to Indian leaders' visits to the state to highlight its claims. 

Beijing has also named the area as Zangnan. India has repeatedly rejected China's territorial claims over Arunachal Pradesh, asserting that the state is an integral part of the country. 

New Delhi has also dismissed Beijing's move to assign "invented" names to the area, saying it did not alter the reality. -- PTI
