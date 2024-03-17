RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Anurag Kashyap to star in Aashiq Abu's 'Rifle Club'
March 17, 2024  16:14
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is set to make his Malayalam film debut as an actor with director Aashiq Abu's upcoming movie Rifle Club

Kashyap, a proponent of contemporary Malayalam cinema, shared the update on his Instagram page on Saturday. 

"Announcing my first Malayalam film as an actor with @aashiqabu Looking forward to be part of the great moment of Malayalam cinema. OPM Cinemas in association with TRU Stories Entertainment. Produced by Aashiq Abu, co-produced by Vincent Vadakkan and Vishal Vincent Tony," he captioned the motion poster of the film. 

Kashyap has previously produced Malayalam films Moothon and Paka (River of Blood)

As an actor, his film credits include Akira, Imaikkaa Nodigal, and AK vs AK

Sharfu-Suhas, Dileesh Karunakaran and Syam Pushkaran have penned Rifle Club

The film also stars Dileesh Pothan, Vani Viswanath, Vijayaraghavan, Vincy Aloshious, Ramzan Muhammed, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Unnimaya Prasad. 

Rifle Club will hit the screens on the festive occasion of Onam 2024. -- PTI
