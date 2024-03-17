RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


3 illegal immigrants from Myanmar held in Tripura on way to Hyderabad
March 17, 2024  18:15
Three illegal immigrants from Myanmar were arrested at the Agartala railway station on Sunday when they were travelling to Hyderabad, the police said. 

They were identified Abdul Rashid, Md Yusuf and Md Hamid Hussain, all Rohingyas from Myanmar. 

They told the police that they came to India through Bangladesh about six months back, and were living in Hyderabad, an officer said. 

They recently went to Bangladesh to meet their families and were returning to Hyderabad when they were caught, he said. 

"Since elections have been announced, we have intensified vigil at the railway station. In the morning, we spotted three young men roaming on the platform. On being detained, they said that they were Rohingyas, and were returning to Hyderabad after visiting their families in Bangladesh," said Tapas Das, the officer-in-charge of the Agartala GRP. 

"A case has been registered against them," he said. -- PTI
