Voting in Delhi's 7 LS seats to take place on May 25
March 16, 2024  20:06
image
Voting in Delhi's seven Lok Sabha seats will take place on May 25, the sixth phase of the general elections, with 1.47 crore people eligible for exercising their franchise, according to the poll schedule announced by the Election Commission on Saturday.
 
The notification will be issued on April 29 and the last date for filing nominations is May 6. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is May 9.

The city has 1.47 crore voters, including 79.98 lakh males and 67.42 lakh females.

The Lok Sabha polls will be held across the country in seven phases beginning April 19 and the counting of votes will take place on June 4 for the world's biggest election exercise in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bid for a third consecutive term.

With the AAP and the Congress having entered a seat-sharing agreement for Delhi this time, the city is set to witness a direct contest between the alliance and the BJP which holds all the seven Lok Sabha seats of the national capital since 2014.

The AAP has already fielded its candidates for East Delhi, South Delhi, New Delhi and West Delhi seats. The Congress is yet to name its candidates for its share of the national capital's three seats -- Chandni Chowk, North East and North West.

On the other hand, the BJP has declared its candidates for all the parliamentary seats of the city. It has replaced six sitting MPs and fielded new candidates. Sitting North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari is the only one retained by the party to contest from the seat third time in a row.

West Delhi Lok Sabha seat is the largest among the seven in terms of number of voters. The constituency has 24.93 lakh voters followed by North West Delhi, the only reserved constituency in Delhi, having 24.76 lakh voters.

The New Delhi seat is the smallest with 14.83 lakh voters. -- PTI 
