RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Raghav Chadha to undergo eye surgery in UK
March 16, 2024  18:23
image
Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha will undergo a vitrectomy surgery in the United Kingdom to prevent the eye's retinal detachment, party sources said on Saturday. 

This condition, characterised by the development of small holes in the retina, poses a significant threat to eye sight and demands immediate intervention to prevent irreversible damage, they said. 

Retinal detachment if caused is a condition where the delicate tissue at the back of the eye becomes detached from its normal position, leading to a loss of vision. Without prompt treatment, these small holes can rapidly progress, causing severe vision impairment or even blindness. 

According to AAP sources, Chadha was advised to undergo this surgery in the UK under the supervision of a senior specialist. Presently his eye condition is stable with no loss to vision, they said. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; results on June 4
7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; results on June 4

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody till Mar 23
Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody till Mar 23

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad Friday evening.

Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup
Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka on Saturday appointed former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as their fast-bowling coach until the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...

All parties in Jammu and Kashmir said the assembly election should be held with the parliamentary polls, but the entire administrative machinery said it cannot be done simultaneously

Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp
Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women's hostel at night at NIS Patiala.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances