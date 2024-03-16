Over 1 crore households registered under rooftop solar scheme: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said more than one crore households have already registered under the rooftop solar scheme 'PM-Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana', and lauded it as 'outstanding news'.





"Registrations have been pouring in from all parts of the nation. Assam, Bihar, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh have seen over 5 lakh regulations," he said in a post on 'X'.





The prime minister also asked those who have not yet registered to do so at the earliest, noting that the initiative promises substantial reductions in electricity expenses for households along with ensuring energy production.





"It's poised to encourage Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE) on a grand scale, contributing to a better planet," he said.





The Union Cabinet, chaired by the prime minister, last month approved the scheme with a total outlay of Rs 75,021 crore for installing rooftop solar panels and providing free electricity up to 300 units every month for one crore households. -- PTI

