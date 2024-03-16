RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Mamata stable, recovering well: Doctors
March 16, 2024  11:22
image
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's health condition is 'fine', doctors treating her, said on Saturday morning.

The 69-year-old is recovering well, they said.

"The chief minister is fine and stable. She is recovering well. The pain due to the injuries has also subsided much. Still, she is prescribed to take rest," a senior official of the state-run SSKM Hospital told PTI.

The Bengal CM also slept well in the night, he added.

The Trinamool Congress supremo had a fall at her Kalighat residence on Thursday evening leading to severe injuries on her forehead and nose.

Banerjee's nephew and TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee rushed her to the SSKM Hospital where she underwent three stitches on her forehead and one on her nose.

A three-member doctor team visited the Bengal CM at her Kalighat residence on Friday evening and conducted necessary check-ups on her.

"Our doctors may conduct another round of check-ups on Banerjee today. It's still not decided whether she will be coming to the SSKM or our doctors will visit her at her residence," he said.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Kavitha spends night at ED office, to be taken to court today
Kavitha spends night at ED office, to be taken to court today

Bharat Rashtra Samiti leader K Kavitha is expected to be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court by the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on Saturday for obtaining her remand for custodial...

Did Tamannaah like Murder Mubarak?
Did Tamannaah like Murder Mubarak?

The talented star cast of Homi Adajania's new film, Murder Mubarak arrived to watch their film at a special screening in Mumbai.

UNGA: India abstains on Pak's resolution against 'Islamophobia'
UNGA: India abstains on Pak's resolution against 'Islamophobia'

India abstained in the United Nations General Assembly on a draft resolution introduced by Pakistan and co-sponsored by China on Islamophobia, asserting that the prevalence of 'religiophobia' against Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and other...

Aditi Gets Gorgeous
Aditi Gets Gorgeous

Sonal enjoys the sunset... Tabu is lost in thought... Nimrat's birthday holiday...

Rashmika's Dream Comes True
Rashmika's Dream Comes True

What does Rashmika Mandanna do when she's not making movies? She travels the world!

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances