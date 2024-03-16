RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Maharashtra votes in 5 phases, Mumbai on May 20
March 16, 2024  18:02
image
All six constituencies in Mumbai will vote in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections on May 20, while Maharashtra's 48 seats will be covered in five phases, the Election Commission (EC) said on Saturday. 

Lok Sabha polls in the state will be held on April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13 and May 20 and votes will be counted on June 4. 

Besides Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan, Bhiwandi and Palghar which fall in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Nashik, Dindori and Dhule in north Maharashtra will vote in the 5th phase on May 20. 

There are six constituencies in the city Mumbai South, Mumbai South Central, Mumbai North Central, Mumbai North West, Mumbai North East and Mumbai North. 

The BJP has fielded Union minister Piyush Goyal from Mumbai North. 

Notification for the 5th phase will be issued on April 26. The last date for filing of nomination is May 3, while scrutiny will be done on May 4. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is May 6, as per EC. 

Five constituencies from the state's Vidarbha region Ramtek, Nagpur, Bhandara-Gondia, Gadchiroli-Chimur and Chandrapur will go to polls on April 19 in the first phase. 

For these seats, the notification will be issued on March 20. The last date for filing nominations is March 27. Scrutiny of the papers will be done on March 28, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is March 30. 

Maharashtra BJP leader and state minister Sudhir Mungantiwar has been fielded from Chandrapur, the lone seat won by the Congress in 2019. 

A total of eight constituencies in Vidarbha and Marathwada regions will vote in the second phase on April 26. 

These are Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal-Washim from Vidarbha, and Hingoli, Nanded and Parbhani from Marathwada. The Akola West assembly bye-election, necessitated due to the death of sitting BJP MLA Govardhan Sharma, will also be held on April 26. 

The notification for these seats will be issued on March 28, while the last date for filing nominations is April 4. As per the EC, scrutiny of the papers will take place on April 5 and the date for withdrawal of nominations is April 8. 

According to the EC, 11 constituencies in Konkan, Marathwada and Western Maharashtra will vote on May 7 in the third phase. These are Raigad and Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg from Konkan; Osmanabad and Latur from Marathwada; and Baramati, Solapur, Madha, Sangli, Satara, Kolhapur and Hatkanangale in western Maharashtra. 

The notification will be issued on April 12, while the last date for filing papers is April 19. Scrutiny will be on April 20 and the last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22. 

A total of 11 constituencies in north Maharashtra, Marathwada and western Maharashtra will vote in the 4th phase on May 13 Nandurbar, Jalgaon and Raver in north Maharashtra; Jalna, Aurangabad, Beed in Marathwada; and Maval, Pune, Shirur, Ahmednagar, Shirdi in western Maharashtra. 

The notification for these seats will be issued on April 18 and the last date for filing nominations is April 25. While scrutiny will be done on April 26, nominations can be withdrawn till April 29. 

Pankaja Munde, daughter of late BJP stalwart Gopinath Munde, has been fielded from Beed. BJP has announced 20 candidates in the state so far.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; results on June 4
7-phase LS polls from April 19-June 1; results on June 4

Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim will be held on April 19, and in Andhra Pradesh on May 13. Elections to Odisha assembly will be held in four phases on May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1.

Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody till Mar 23
Kavitha calls her 'arrest illegal', sent to ED custody till Mar 23

Kavitha, 46, a Telangana Legislative Council member, was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad Friday evening.

Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup
Aaqib Javed joins Sri Lankan coaching staff until T20 World Cup

Sri Lanka on Saturday appointed former Pakistan pacer Aaqib Javed as their fast-bowling coach until the completion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 in June.

When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...
When will assembly polls be held in J-K? CEC says...

All parties in Jammu and Kashmir said the assembly election should be held with the parliamentary polls, but the entire administrative machinery said it cannot be done simultaneously

Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp
Lifter Achinta Sheuli caught entering women's hostel at night, expelled from national camp

Commonwealth Games gold medallist weightlifter Achinta Sheuli has been expelled from the Paris Olympics preparatory camp after he was caught entering the women's hostel at night at NIS Patiala.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances