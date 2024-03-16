LS poll: Model Code of Conduct comes into force

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on Saturday with the announcement of Lok Sabha polls by Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, who requested political parties to maintain decorum during campaigning.





Polling for the 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases, starting with 102 in the first phase on April 19. The votes will be counted on June 4.





"I urge parties to refrain from personal attacks and foul language. No-go areas in speeches are defined to maintain civility. Let us not cross lines in our rivalry. We have issued an advisory for the political parties, they are encouraged to foster a political discourse that inspires rather than divides," he said.





Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Kumar also advised the political parties against hate speeches, caste or religious appeals, criticism of any aspect of private life, masquerading of advertisements as news and social media posts vilifying or insulting rivals.





"Pattern of past MCC (Model Code of Conduct) violations will prepare the ground for civilised campaigning during the Lok Sabha elections. There should be a responsibility on star campaigners for maintaining decorum," he said.





Responding to a question about allegations of bias in dealing with MCC violations during previous elections, the CEC said, "Wherever there will be a case of violation against anyone, however renowned the politician may be, we will not sit back. We will take action."





"Earlier, we used to morally censor but now we will take action," Kumar added.





The MCC is a set of conventions agreed upon by all stakeholders and imposed during elections. Its objective is to keep the campaigning, polling and the counting process orderly, clean and peaceful and check any abuse of state machinery and finances by the party in power.





While it does not enjoy any statutory backing, the Supreme Court has upheld its sanctity on several occasions. -- PTI