J-K teacher sacked for 'anti-national' activities
March 16, 2024  00:28
Security personnel at Lal Chowk in Srinagar/File image/Umar Ganie for Rediff.com
The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Friday dismissed a government school teacher in Kulgam district for his alleged involvement in anti-national activities, an official said. 

Manzoor Ahmed Laway, a resident of Manzgam in the Damhal Hanjipora area of the south Kashmir district, was dismissed under Article 311 of the Constitution, they said. 

Article 311 of the Constitution provides for the dismissal of a person employed in civil capacities under the Union or a state. 

The activities of the government employee had come to the notice of law enforcement and intelligence agencies, officials said. 

They found him to be involved in activities prejudicial to the interests of the state, such as involvement in terror-related activities, they added. 

Laway is named in two FIRs registered at Damhal Hanjipora police station. 

He is accused of instigating a mob on July 9, 2016 -- a day after Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter -- to cause damage and destruction to government property, the officials said. 

They said, the mob marched towards Damhal Hanjipora police station and looted arms, ammunition and other government property. 

They also set the police station on fire, officials said. -- PTI
