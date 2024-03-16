RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


'It's an illegal arrest': Kavitha's 1st reaction
March 16, 2024  12:43
The Enforcement Directorate on Saturday produced arrested BRS leader K Kavitha before a court in New Delhi in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy.

The agency produced the Telangana Legislative Council member before Special Judge M K Nagpal, who is likely to take up the matter shortly.

"It's an illegal arrest, will fight it out," said Kavitha ahead of being produced in Delhi's Rouse Avenue court. 

She was arrested by the central probe agency from her residence at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad last evening and brought to Delhi.
