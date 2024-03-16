RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


ISPL: Amitabh Bachchan spotted cheering for his team Majhi Mumbai in full josh
March 16, 2024  00:36
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Friday cheered for his team Majhi Mumbai's Indian Street Premier League final match against Tigers of Kolkata. at the Dadoji Kondadev Stadium in Thane. 

In the viral videos, Big B can be seen in full 'Josh' as he was cheering for his team. 

He was seen wearing a white hoodie that he paired with black joggers and sports shoes. 

Big B was accompanied by his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan. 

The father-son duo watched their team play the exciting final match. 

They were also joined by Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar. Amitabh Bachchan owns the Majhi Mumbai team in the ISPL, which is the first-ever tennis ball cricket league where the matches will be played inside a stadium. 

Majhi Mumbai on Thursday reached the finals of the tournament, beating Chennai Singams by 58 runs. 

They are playing the finals against the Tigers of Kolkata team. 

The inaugural edition has witnessed action between six teams - Majhi Mumbai, Srinagar ke Veer, Chennai Singams, Tigers of Kolkata, Falcon Risers Hyderabad and Bangalore Strikers. The league kicked off on March 6. -- ANI
