RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
India abstains on Pak resolution on 'Islamophobia'
March 16, 2024  09:57
image
India abstained in the United Nations General Assembly on a draft resolution introduced by Pakistan and co-sponsored by China on Islamophobia, asserting that the prevalence of 'religiophobia' against Hinduism, Buddhism, Sikhism and other faiths facing violence and discrimination must also be acknowledged rather than singling out just one religion.

The 193-member General Assembly adopted the resolution 'Measures to combat Islamophobia', introduced by Pakistan on Friday, with 115 nations voting in favour, none against and 44 abstentions, including India, Brazil, France, Germany, Italy, Ukraine and the United Kingdom.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj voiced condemnation of all acts motivated by anti-Semitism, Christianophobia and Islamophobia but asserted that it is crucial to acknowledge that such phobias extend beyond Abrahamic religions.

"Clear evidence shows that over decades, followers of non-Abrahamic religions have also been affected by religiophobia. This has led to the emergence of contemporary forms of religiophobia, particularly anti-Hindu, anti-Buddhist and anti-Sikh sentiments," she said, in an explanation of India's position on the resolution.

India stressed that the adoption of the resolution should not establish a precedent that could result in numerous resolutions centred on phobias tied to specific religions, 'potentially dividing the United Nations into religious camps'.

"It is crucial for the UN to maintain its stance above such religious concerns, which have the potential to fragment us rather than unite us under the banner of peace and harmony, embracing the world as one global family," Kamboj said.

India called on all member states to consider the broader scope of religious discrimination that persists globally.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Gavaskar urges BCCI to make Ranji Trophy more lucrative to avoid pull-outs
Gavaskar urges BCCI to make Ranji Trophy more lucrative to avoid pull-outs

Gavaskar also urged the BCCI to have a look at the scheduling of the Ranji Trophy, which ran from a little over two months from January 5 to March 14 this year.

J-K school teacher sacked for 'anti-national' activities
J-K school teacher sacked for 'anti-national' activities

Laway is named in two FIRs registered at Damhal Hanjipora Police Station. He is accused of instigating a mob on July 9, 2016 -- a day after Hizbul Mujahideen militant commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter -- to cause damage...

MI captain Pandya has big boots to fill
MI captain Pandya has big boots to fill

Australian pacer Pat Cummins will be another new captain in this year's IPL as he has been assigned to lead Sunrisers, who had secured the services of the 30-year-old for a whopping Rs 20.5 crore in last year's auction.

Why Kohli is needed in the Indian team for T20 WC
Why Kohli is needed in the Indian team for T20 WC

'You need a guy who can just stay there. India need that sheet anchor, be it T20 World Cup or ODI World Cup. Without Virat Kohli, the Indian team cannot go.'

'Rinku is special, Jaiswal is a cricket nut'
'Rinku is special, Jaiswal is a cricket nut'

'Another one of those for me is Ruturaj Gaikwad. He is an all-format player and should have played for India a lot more than he has but the competition is so much that he hasn't played much. '

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances