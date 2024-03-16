Home voting option for elderly, disabled, says EC

In an attempt to ensure inclusivity and participation in the Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission has introduced home voting facilities for individuals aged 85 and above, as well as for voters with a benchmark disability of 40 per cent or more, CEC Rajiv Kumar said





Additionally, polling stations will provide volunteers, wheelchairs, and transportation assistance to facilitate voting for eligible voters, he added.





It's our promise to deliver national election in a manner that can add to India's shine on world stage, Kumar said.