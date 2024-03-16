RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Hindus, Muslims of PoK are Indians: Amit Shah
March 16, 2024  00:46
Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is part of India and its people irrespective of their religion are Indians, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday. 

He also strongly defended the Citizenship (Amendment) Act 2019 and said the law was enacted to provide Indian nationality to persecuted minorities from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan. 

"PoK is part of India. The people of PoK are also Indians - be it Hindu or Muslim. Both Hindus and Muslims of PoK are our own," he said at an interaction at the India Today Conclave. 

On the CAA, Shah said the law was passed in 2019 and the rules were issued now as he sought to dismissed criticism over its timing. 

He said those opposing the CAA claiming it is based on region are the same people who support laws such as the Muslim Personal Law. 

The home minister recalled that during the Partition, Congress leaders, including first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, had said that the minorities from Pakistan would be welcomed in India. -- PTI
