Gujarat to have Lok Sabha polls in single phase on May 7
March 16, 2024  20:34
All 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat will witness polling in a single phase on May 7, the Election Commission of India announced on Saturday.
  
The nomination process will begin on April 12, the last date of filing nominations will be April 19, while scrutiny will take place the next day, Gujarat Chief Electoral Officer P Bharathi told reporters.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is April 22, she added.

Bypolls to five assembly seats, necessitated due to resignations of sitting MLAs, will also take place on May 7, the official said. -- PTI 
