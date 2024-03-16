RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Fully prepared for biggest festival of Indian democracy: CEC
March 16, 2024  15:12
The Election Commission of India is holding a press conference in New Delhi to announce the schedule for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and state assembly elections for Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha.

Our team is now complete, we are fully prepared for biggest festival of Indian democracy, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said while introducing newly appointed election commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Sukhbir Singh Sandhu.
