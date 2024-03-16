EC to announce Lok Sabha poll schedule shortly

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls shortly in New Delhi.





The tenure of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House will have to be constituted before that. The tenure of Andhra Pradesh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Odisha assemblies will also end in June.





Last time the Lok Sabha polls were announced on March 10 and held in seven phases beginning April 11.





Votes were counted on May 23.





In 2014 also, the EC had sent invites for its poll schedule press conference a day in advance. The invite was sent in the evening for the presser to be held early next day.





Nearly 97 crore people are eligible to cast vote in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.