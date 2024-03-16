Don't cross red line, CEC Rajiv Kumar to parties

Addressing the formidable hurdles in ensuring free and fair elections, CEC Rajiv Kumar highlights the '4Ms': muscle, money, misinformation, and MCC violations.





Don't cross red line, CEC Rajiv Kumar advised to political parties.





Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar says, "There is no place for bloodbath and violence in the elections...From wherever we will receive the information of violence, we will take action against them..."