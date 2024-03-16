RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Cong treats Muslims like slaves: Assam MP
March 16, 2024  20:00
Congress MP Abdul Khaleque from Assam, who quit the party a day ago, on Saturday accused his former party of treating Muslims as 'slaves' and attributed his resignation to personal vendetta by a senior AICC leader.

Expressing disappointment over not being nominated for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, Khaleque claimed that several parties, including Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), TMC and AAP, were in touch with him, but refrained from confirming whether he will be joining any other party at the moment.

Khaleque claimed that his resignation was not due to being denied a party ticket but also because of broader grievances within the party, including a lack of representation for Muslims.

Khaleque, a two-time MLA and one-time MP, had sent his resignation from primary membership of Congress to its national president on Friday, days after the party dropped him from its list of candidates for the forthcoming elections.

In the resignation letter, he claimed that the party has taken a "strange route" in the state, and "the attitude and approach taken by the party's state president and AICC general secretary in-charge has ruined the prospects of the party in Assam".

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee president Bhupen Kumar Borah had rushed to the MP's Guwahati residence soon after he resigned, and both leaders later indicated that there could be reversal of Khaleque's decision to quit.

Confirming his resignation on Saturday, Khaleque said, "As I was in the party earlier, I was bound by discipline. But now I can speak freely as I have quit."
He claimed that he had informed of his grievances towards Borah and AICC general secretary in-charge of Assam Jitendra Singh to the party central leadership, and even wrote to Singh with his issues concerning the party in February but failed to get any proper response.
"Somehow, Jitendra Singh has some personal vendetta against me, I don't know the reason for it. Finally, I had to quit the party," Khaleque added.
Claiming that his resignation was not due to being denied party ticket, Khaleque maintained that more Muslim candidates should have been nominated by the party in the state.

The Congress has three MPs in the outgoing Lok Sabha, out of a total of 14 seats from the state. The two other incumbents, Gaurav Gogoi and Pradyut Bordoloi, have again been given party tickets. -- PTI
