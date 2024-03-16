RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joins BJP
March 16, 2024  13:57
image
Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in New Delhi on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.
 
Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party's headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

The famous playback singer, who was conferred the Padma Shri, the country's fourth-highest civilian award, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni. -- PTI
