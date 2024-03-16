BJP's political novice to take on Owaisi on his home turf

Hyderabad is one of the keenly-watched contests in the present Lok Sabha polls in Telangana and the battle just got interesting with the BJP fielding a political greenhorn to take on AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi in his home turf and aims to scuttle his re-election bid.





The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency, comprising mainly the old city of Hyderabad with a predominantly Muslim population, has been an AIMIM bastion, and the BJP has been making efforts to make inroads in the constituency. K Madhavi Latha will fight on a saffron party ticket to take on Owaisi, one of the most vocal critics of the BJP.





Elections will be held in Telangana on May 13.





Other parties, either Congress or BRS now or TDP in the past, don't fancy their chances of winning the seat.





Polarisation on religious lines has been a public secret in the constituency.

BJP has often been the runner-up in the elections.





Owaisi (55) has so far won the constituency for four terms since 2004. Before that, he was a member of the undivided Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly for two terms.





Prior to Asaduddin Owaisi, his father Sultan Salahuddin Owaisi had represented Hyderabad in the Lok Sabha for six consecutive terms between 1984 and 2004.





Salahuddin was also elected to the Legislative Assembly in undivided Andhra Pradesh for two terms between 1978 and 1984.





The Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises seven assembly segments of Bahadurpura, Chandrayangutta, Charminar, Goshamahal, Karwan, Malakpet and Yakatpura.





All assembly seats, except Goshamahal, are held by the AIMIM.





Goshamahal was retained by BJP's firebrand Hindutva leader Raja Singh. -- PTI